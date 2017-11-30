Völlerei - Restaurant & Bar Website (voellerei.at)
19 hours ago from Stefan Göllner, Designer & Developer @ dreist.
For a local restaurant & bar we developed the brand and created this website. We wanted to show the visitors what they can expect. So we teamed up with a videographer and created a video and a lot of animations. The navigation showcases the videos for each section.
