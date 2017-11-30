Launched my portfolio - I AM KINDA OFFICIALLY A FREELANCER NOW (gyormoore.com)

22 hours ago from , Interactive Designer at Supersteil

I just launched my personal portfolio and I want to give this freelance thing an honest try. So if anyone out there needs a freelance Visual Designer / Art Director / Producer, holla

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 21 hours ago

    I'm afraid I didn't get too far into the site. The rapidly flashing images are somewhat distracting and seizure-inducing. They made me want to look away quickly.

