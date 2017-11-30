Launched my portfolio - I AM KINDA OFFICIALLY A FREELANCER NOW (gyormoore.com)
22 hours ago from gyor moore, Interactive Designer at Supersteil
I just launched my personal portfolio and I want to give this freelance thing an honest try. So if anyone out there needs a freelance Visual Designer / Art Director / Producer, holla
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now