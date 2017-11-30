Can someone help me compare between Pinterest, Niice, Dropbox paper & Invision boards?

Hey guys, been using Pinterest as primary mood boarding tool but now pitching to a large client and looking for more streamlined and collaborative mood boarding tool.
Would love to hear which one did you guys use and why? Cost v/s features.
Invision can be pricey... but I always use the cost as a nudge to actually use it as intended and often.
Really like where the rest of their platform is headed with Studio.
I find keeping the process visual with plenty of demos keeps it super open and accessible for all the stakeholders and helps people better understand what you're working on as opposed to creating in the dark then throwing it over the wall.
