  • George Brown, 1 hour ago

    I don't like their attitude. They sound like a 'fucking' teenager

    7 points
  • Alexander CollinAlexander Collin, 1 hour ago

    Cool idea. Though when trying out the demo and instantly selecting the whole website in the demo makes me hold off on downloading the extension.

    And 'pixel fucking' makes me hold off even more.

    5 points
  • G Garvey, 37 minutes ago

    WAT? "pixel fucking"? Why would you want to easily fuck a pixel?

    3 points
  • Christian BehrensChristian Behrens, 17 minutes ago

    When brogrammers come up with a tagline...

    3 points
  • Mark Horgan, 6 minutes ago

    This is cool. It's like a suped-up Chrome inspector. I liked the way you could visually change margins and padding and view smartphone and tablet versions of the page. Is is able to handle source maps so you can update one's Sass as opposed to CSS?

    2 points
    • Degif GDegif G, 2 minutes ago

      Inline source maps for Sass are supported for now. The css to sass part is experimental right now, but we are working on a stable support.

      1 point
  • John Sherwin, 1 minute ago

    Absolutely stupid and tasteless tagline.

    0 points
  • Janis VegisJanis Vegis, 9 minutes ago

    Alright, we hear you, folks – we removed all of that bad language from the website. Sorry for the trouble!

    0 points
  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), a minute ago

    I missed the drama, but this actually said "pixel fucking" instead of "pixel pushing"? Really? Lame and stupid.

    0 points