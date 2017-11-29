Finch v1.0 – pixel pushing made easy (finch.io)
2 hours ago from Janis Vegis, UX designer
I don't like their attitude. They sound like a 'fucking' teenager
Cool idea. Though when trying out the demo and instantly selecting the whole website in the demo makes me hold off on downloading the extension.
And 'pixel fucking' makes me hold off even more.
Agreed. The continued use of bad language is a big turn off. Makes me not want to take you seriously.
WAT? "pixel fucking"? Why would you want to easily fuck a pixel?
When brogrammers come up with a tagline...
This is cool. It's like a suped-up Chrome inspector. I liked the way you could visually change margins and padding and view smartphone and tablet versions of the page. Is is able to handle source maps so you can update one's Sass as opposed to CSS?
Inline source maps for Sass are supported for now. The css to sass part is experimental right now, but we are working on a stable support.
Absolutely stupid and tasteless tagline.
Alright, we hear you, folks – we removed all of that bad language from the website. Sorry for the trouble!
I missed the drama, but this actually said "pixel fucking" instead of "pixel pushing"? Really? Lame and stupid.
