Buttercal - Scheduling that doesn't suck
2 hours ago from Zach Van Ness, Inventor, Designer
Hey DN!
I was huge fan of the Sunrise Calendar Meet function. I loved it and used it for everything. I was kinda bummed out when they finally closed shop.
When the finally pulled it down, I was thinking a good replacement would come about at some point. I’ve tried a bunch of stuff. Other solutions either felt to clunky or just didn’t feel right.
So I kinda put Buttercal together as a weekend hack, so I could have something for myself, to make scheduling meeting super easy, something that feels like i’m still using Sunrise.
So far, I love it! :)
It’s pretty basic right now. If more people find it useful, I plan on adding some other simple things to make the experience even better.
-Zach
