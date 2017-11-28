1 comment

  • Zach Van NessZach Van Ness, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN!

    I was huge fan of the Sunrise Calendar Meet function. I loved it and used it for everything. I was kinda bummed out when they finally closed shop.

    When the finally pulled it down, I was thinking a good replacement would come about at some point. I’ve tried a bunch of stuff. Other solutions either felt to clunky or just didn’t feel right.

    So I kinda put Buttercal together as a weekend hack, so I could have something for myself, to make scheduling meeting super easy, something that feels like i’m still using Sunrise.

    So far, I love it! :)

    It’s pretty basic right now. If more people find it useful, I plan on adding some other simple things to make the experience even better.

    -Zach

