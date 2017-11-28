I made my first Framer UI Kit — "Form Elements UI Kit"
1 hour ago from Taylor Palmer, designer who designs
Hey everyone,
I've been working on some prototypes for Framer and document these different input components I had created in Framer. If that sounds useful to you, give it a try! Thanks for looking.
