AMA: What’s Next for Adobe XD?

Hi everyone,

A month after XD 1.0 was launched at Adobe MAX, we’ve released a major update that addresses popular feature requests like Layout Grid and Design Specs (Beta) for easier handoff to developers. Text underline will (finally) be available next month, and we will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about XD’s roadmap for 2018 -- here’s a snapshot of the features being worked on:

Design

Prototype

Share

Are these the most important features for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see on the roadmap? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers,

Rich

  • Theus FalcãoTheus Falcão, 8 minutes ago

    Thank you guys. I'm so excited about next Adobe XD updates!

    • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

      Thank you Theus! The team is hard at work and we look forward to your feedback with each of our releases.

  • Ali Zendaki, 1 minute ago

    multiple styles (e.g. more than one fill or borders) on a single layer? this is a huge deal for many

  • Dan RodneyDan Rodney, a minute ago

    Off the top of my head, here are a few things I'd also like to see:

    • 2x JPEG export, with separate quality settings for 1x and 2x
    • Control over SVG code export (like we have in Illustrator)
    • Guides, or update Layout Grids to add a guide in the middle of each gutter (important when designing with web grids like Bootstrap).
    • Flexible sized symbols. For example, a button symbol: buttons with more text should be able to get wider than other buttons with less text.
    • Animation
  • Zachary Bruce, a minute ago

    I appreciate that your team puts speediness-first when growing this tool to be feature-complete and haven't sacrificed that sweet 60fps scrolling. Really excited for the Prototype features being introduced.

    One thing that's been plaguing me as a designer using Xd, though, is mocking up longform content + lots of variable data. There's a distinct lack of control on paragraph style editing. I feel like it's almost there, but is any of it on your roadmap to get typography layout adjustments such as these parity with Illustrator/Photoshop?

    Some UserVoice posts I'm thinking of: - Spacing before and after paragraphs - Paragraph styles - Independently adjust the line height of an individual selected line in a paragraph - Tab button should indent text - Text bullet points - Wrap text around complex image shape

    Also, I'm also IN LOVE with Repeat Grid to save loads of time. I'm currently using the "3 .txt files on my desktop I edit and drop in" method to get actual data in there. What is the team's thoughts on the data import feature demoed in 2015? - Design with Data

    You guys have made one hell of a tool. Thanks for your hard work!

  • Steven McClenningSteven McClenning, 8 minutes ago

    Any chance versioning (under the activity tab)will be supported for XD files saved to creative cloud?

    0 points
    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Steven, yes, thank you for the suggestion. Versioning is on our roadmap but how it will be implemented is still TBD. If you have not already, please feel free to upvote it on Uservoice: Versioning / file history. Do you typically save your XD files to Creative Cloud?

