AMA: What’s Next for Adobe XD?

Hi everyone,

A month after XD 1.0 was launched at Adobe MAX, we’ve released a major update that addresses popular feature requests like Layout Grid and Design Specs (Beta) for easier handoff to developers. Text underline will (finally) be available next month, and we will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about XD’s roadmap for 2018 -- here’s a snapshot of the features being worked on:

Design

Prototype

Share

Are these the most important features for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see on the roadmap? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers,

Rich