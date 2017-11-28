What agency/bureau CRM tool?
2 hours ago from Kenneth Jensen, Creative Director & Partner at ajukreizi.com
I'm wondering if any of you have structured your sales process within your agency, bureau, freelance with a CRM (Client Relationship Management) tool of some kind?
If you have one, could you refer to it with pros and cons?
Much appreciated!
