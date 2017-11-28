Design Systems Handbook | DesignBetter.co (designbetter.co)
2 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hola friends- we just dropped the Design Systems Handbook on DesignBetter.co today. It’s co-written by some excellent humans including Marco Suarez, Jina Anne, Roy Stanfield, Katie Sylor-Miller, and Diana Mounter. Tasty illustrations by Jack Daly.
This is one of my personals favs alongside the Design Leadership Handbook; supremely practical/relevant and a good primer for any team looking to dig in deep and set up a system themselves (or as a guide for helping convince a client/stakeholder of the merits/gains of investing in one).
Hope you dig it and find helpful! Let us know what other topics you want to see explored in long-form like this.
