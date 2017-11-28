Anyone else using React for prototyping? Any tips?

The product I work on (Geckoboard) is a B2B web app, a bit more complex than most websites and native apps. I use other tools for prototyping but I've found ReactJS is definitely the best for some projects.

It has a bit of a learning curve but there are a few things that help make it easier to manage – I'm already using Create-React-App and Tachyons is an awesome tool for styling.

Anyone else using React for design? Got any tips to make it easier, especially for prototyping quickly? Have struggled a bit with animation/transitions so keen to hear how you handle that.

I wrote a blog post about how we use it at Geckoboard but keen to hear everyone else's experience.