Anyone else using React for prototyping? Any tips?
4 hours ago from Jack Hallahan, Product Designer at Geckoboard
The product I work on (Geckoboard) is a B2B web app, a bit more complex than most websites and native apps. I use other tools for prototyping but I've found ReactJS is definitely the best for some projects.
It has a bit of a learning curve but there are a few things that help make it easier to manage – I'm already using Create-React-App and Tachyons is an awesome tool for styling.
Anyone else using React for design? Got any tips to make it easier, especially for prototyping quickly? Have struggled a bit with animation/transitions so keen to hear how you handle that.
I wrote a blog post about how we use it at Geckoboard but keen to hear everyone else's experience.
