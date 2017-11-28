SHOW DN: Design Better Emails (canvasflip.com)
19 minutes ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
19 minutes ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
Heyy DNers, as a designer, last-minute request for email designs is among most common ask.
Where I take full-pride in designing these emails from scratch, there was so many times, I wished I could edit and try one of the emails I got in my mailbox - Design Better Email does just that.
You can get inspirations from world's popular emails and edit them to personalize. No coding required - thanks to Visual Inspector .
Here's some of my popular emails:
