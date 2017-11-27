The one book that pushed my design skills to the next level in 2017 (medium.com)
12 hours ago from Patryk Zabielski, Head of Design @ Jerry Inc.
Articulating Design Decisions: Communicate with Stakeholders, Keep Your Sanity, and Deliver the Best User Experience by Tom Griever.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Articulating-Design-Decisions-Communicate-Stakeholders/dp/1491921560
