Inspect or Zeplin?
9 hours ago from emily carlin, UX Designer at Slalom
What do people use? What do the developers you work with prefer?
My team has been using Zeplin but we have all our screens in Invision too. It would be great to not have to put screens in two places and manage that whole situation, but I know some people still prefer Zeplin.
Thoughts? What do you and your team do? Any particular strengths one has over the other?
