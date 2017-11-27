Inspect or Zeplin?

9 hours ago from , UX Designer at Slalom

What do people use? What do the developers you work with prefer?

My team has been using Zeplin but we have all our screens in Invision too. It would be great to not have to put screens in two places and manage that whole situation, but I know some people still prefer Zeplin.

Thoughts? What do you and your team do? Any particular strengths one has over the other?

2 comments

  • E DBE DB, 1 minute ago

    Developer here: haven't used Zeplin, but InVision's been very good. The CSS generation is really good.

    0 points
  • Richel TongRichel Tong, 9 hours ago

    Inspect for sure. It's all-in-one. Assets, comments, linking up screens, version control. The interface is also easier to get around (imo).

    0 points