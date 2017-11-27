2 comments

  • Maximilian DahlMaximilian Dahl, 2 minutes ago

    Would love to have something similar for Europe/Germany ;)

    0 points
  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 2 minutes ago

    In 2014, AIGA posted graphic designer made 46k, while UX was 80. Seems like the average grew around 6k, and I am sure there 5x more UX designers now. I was always surprised over the pay gap between the two areas.

    0 points