2018's UX Designer Salary Forecast (medium.muz.li)
3 hours ago from Justin Baker, Leading platform design at Auction.com
Would love to have something similar for Europe/Germany ;)
In 2014, AIGA posted graphic designer made 46k, while UX was 80. Seems like the average grew around 6k, and I am sure there 5x more UX designers now. I was always surprised over the pay gap between the two areas.
