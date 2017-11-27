Do You Find It Hard To Design Your Personal Identity?
4 hours ago from Conner Sinclair, Freelance Graphic Designer
I've experienced my biggest design challenge over the last few weeks. It's Myself.
I'm a young designer starting to get into freelancing, I have a few clients but obviously want and need more. I feel to do this I need a website where people can see my work and contact me directly.
I tried to create a 'brand identity' for myself and must I say it's not going well at all.
Does anyone else have this trouble? Or have any ideas on how I can tackle designing an identity for myself.
Thanks, Conner
