Do You Find It Hard To Design Your Personal Identity?

I've experienced my biggest design challenge over the last few weeks. It's Myself.

I'm a young designer starting to get into freelancing, I have a few clients but obviously want and need more. I feel to do this I need a website where people can see my work and contact me directly.

I tried to create a 'brand identity' for myself and must I say it's not going well at all.

Does anyone else have this trouble? Or have any ideas on how I can tackle designing an identity for myself.

Thanks, Conner