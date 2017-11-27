Do You Find It Hard To Design Your Personal Identity?

I've experienced my biggest design challenge over the last few weeks. It's Myself.

I'm a young designer starting to get into freelancing, I have a few clients but obviously want and need more. I feel to do this I need a website where people can see my work and contact me directly.

I tried to create a 'brand identity' for myself and must I say it's not going well at all.

Does anyone else have this trouble? Or have any ideas on how I can tackle designing an identity for myself.

Thanks, Conner

  • Aurooba Ahmed, 1 minute ago

    I think most people struggle with this. It's hard to hone in on the main aspects of your personal identity that you want to highlight. It might be useful for you to treat yourself like a client. Go through the exact process you take a client through, and get feedback from designers and people you trust. And also remember this: it's not permanent, you can change it whenever you want, so don't put too much pressure on yourself. :)

