Cyber Monday 30% discount for the best font manager (rightfontapp.com)
2 hours ago from Leon Chu, Designer
2 hours ago from Leon Chu, Designer
..for the best font manager
Can someone explain this (very) subjective quote. Why is it "the best"
I just purchased using a BlackFriday discount, my first impression is RightFont is the fastest one among those software (font explorer, suitcase, etc). I love the simply interface, and the price is really nice.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now