  • Zach ReedZach Reed, 1 hour ago

    ..for the best font manager

    Can someone explain this (very) subjective quote. Why is it "the best"

    • Thomas Amstter, 44 minutes ago

      I just purchased using a BlackFriday discount, my first impression is RightFont is the fastest one among those software (font explorer, suitcase, etc). I love the simply interface, and the price is really nice.

