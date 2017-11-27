Meetup.com Redesign (meetup.com)
As a Meetup user, lots of problems with this redesign.
Descriptions are hidden behind a read more link. I now have to scroll to the bottom of an event page to see who else is attending. Nested comments have been removed. If you want to reply to a specific comment, you have to create a new message which could place it out of context.
I have friends who are organizers, and it's even worse on that side of things. Map locations can no longer be edited. Attendees are added to wait lists in some random order apparently, and not the order in which they signed up. That leaves it up to the organizer to remember on their own who signed up when.
From everything I'm reading, this redesign is being derided by both users and organizers alike. Apparently many organizers were invited to beta test and were in on the feature development, but Meetup just ignored the feedback and suggestions and did what they wanted anyway.
second this ... I organize pick up soccer games and the waitlist issue is huge when you get people showing up and you have no idea the priority of their RSVP.
Apparently many organizers were invited to beta test and were in on the feature development, but Meetup just ignored the feedback and suggestions and did what they wanted anyway.
It saddens me when I hear companies do this :(
"so fresh, so clean"
ux team of trolls over there.
I like it! It certainly isn't the most innovative design, but I think it hits all the functional notes. Looks like it's much easier to RSVP, learn about an event, see who's attending, etc. etc. AND it's fast.
Part of the problem, as I understand it, is that Meetup never had anyone in charge of design. I believe they only recently filled this position. It was posted on their site earlier this year.
They also did this when the Meetup app was overhauled a couple of years ago. All kinds of features were dropped, and Meetup seemed to be surprised that these were features that people actually use. So they started to add them back in. I stuck with the app for a while and communicated with their staff a lot regarding feedback and suggestions, all of which were pretty much dismissed. Well, OK one was finally fixed just recently. It used to be that notifications happened an hour (!!!) after the activity occurred. Now they seem to happen within a few minutes. In any event, I've since stopped using the app because it became so frustrating and is very clunky and unintuitive.
So back to the website, they will probably do the same thing and reintroduce features back in due to user outcry, but the baffling part is why these features were left out to begin with.
finally. said no one. ever.
It's interesting that the first CTA on the page is "Sign up" and not something like "Find events near you". You get access to search box only after you enter a specific event.
Top bar navigation on mobile
My eyes are bleeding
To be honest, it's a bit of a mess. Some nice touches, but overall pretty incoherent. Many bugs across the different views and the content structure seems to be too easy to get lost. I really liked the new logo, but this doesn't seem to have built upon that. Shame.
all because of sagmeister. they ruined meetup everything irreversibly and now they are trying to put cast their phantom limbs. Even though its not perfect, the guys are doing the hardest thing, trying to redigitalize the brand.
So I don't think this is 'bad'. also don't forget this extremely important and accurate video.
Is it only my opinion or this new desktop version is extremely similar to Airbnb website? :P
