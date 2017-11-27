6 things I hate about your design CV (medium.com)
8 hours ago from Rory Macrae, Web Designer at Digital Results
Although mostly valid points, I'd recommend adding some tips to the article on what to add instead of these things, since you're targeting the people who are trying to get into the industry.
For e.g. proposing to do a redesign of Costa Cafe website after working there and use the experience gained there in the redesign, instead of listing "job at Costa Cafe".
