A better placeholder image generator (betterplaceholder.com)
5 hours ago from Dylan Smith, Freelance Designer
Hey all. I made Better Placeholder recently, to quickly generate customised images using Placehold.it.
The main reason was that I found it difficult to remember their URL scheme, and I was annoyed by seeing those default grey rectangles all over designers' work.
I wrote a short blog article further explaining my motive.
I hope someone else finds it useful, too.
Very nice! It would be great to be able to change the font for the text. Than would be perfect :)
