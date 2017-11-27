2 comments

  • Dylan SmithDylan Smith, 4 hours ago

    Hey all. I made Better Placeholder recently, to quickly generate customised images using Placehold.it.

    The main reason was that I found it difficult to remember their URL scheme, and I was annoyed by seeing those default grey rectangles all over designers' work.

    I wrote a short blog article further explaining my motive.

    I hope someone else finds it useful, too.

  • Fabio SirnaFabio Sirna, 5 minutes ago

    Very nice! It would be great to be able to change the font for the text. Than would be perfect :)

