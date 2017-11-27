Designers & age

There is a thought on my head running for quite some time that is: how do designers see themselves when they get older?

Let's see it this way: when you are young (let's say 23 years old, just a reference) and you enter the job market, you can see yourself as someone who is eager to start working, explore new things.

Now, imagine yourself with 50 years old. What do you expect to do by then? Continue to be a designer and try to keep up with the latest methodologies, processes, tools, etc? If so, I would a company hire you if the mindset of "hire young people and full with fresh ideas" can prevail? Or do you search for opportunities to improve your career path and evolve to a more "management" position (e.g: Phil Gilbert, Head of Design at IBM )? What if your work decisions and current experience (and market conditions) doesn't let you evolve on that way?

PS: I'm 33, just for reference.

What do you guys think about this?

  Ken M (No, not that one)

    I've been a designer for 30 years, and I'm pretty much done with the industry at age 51. My priorities and interests have changed, especially in the last decade. I'm still interested in design and probably always will be, but I've just grown so tired of the bullshit in this field. Too many egos and the profession at large is just not respected or valued by many. We are also dinosaurs when it comes to hiring. Companies don't want older, experienced designers. They want younger, fresh out of school people they don't have to pay a lot of money to. At this point in my life, I'd rather put my energies into a career change that will make me happier.

    Joao Carvalho

      Can you elaborate a bit more the part of changing career when companies don't want older people? I do agree with you about old people but I'm interested to know how do you fix a career change when you reach a specific age.

      Ken M (No, not that one)

        I will let you know when I figure it out! :D It's definitely a challenge when you are older to move into another field. It's essentially starting over and it doesn't happen quickly. I'm moving into land conservation which is something I'm passionate about. I've spent the last year volunteering and networking, getting to know people, and learning as much as I can about the field (pardon the pun). It's only now that some opportunities are starting to present themselves as a result of this outreach. It's definitely a slow process that comes with a lot of risk.

