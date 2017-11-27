Designers & age

There is a thought on my head running for quite some time that is: how do designers see themselves when they get older?

Let's see it this way: when you are young (let's say 23 years old, just a reference) and you enter the job market, you can see yourself as someone who is eager to start working, explore new things.

Now, imagine yourself with 50 years old. What do you expect to do by then? Continue to be a designer and try to keep up with the latest methodologies, processes, tools, etc? If so, I would a company hire you if the mindset of "hire young people and full with fresh ideas" can prevail? Or do you search for opportunities to improve your career path and evolve to a more "management" position (e.g: Phil Gilbert, Head of Design at IBM )? What if your work decisions and current experience (and market conditions) doesn't let you evolve on that way?

PS: I'm 33, just for reference.

What do you guys think about this?