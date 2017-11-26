Gmail Add-on Design Kit (github.com)
3 hours ago from Ugur Kaner, Product Designer & Maker
3 hours ago from Ugur Kaner, Product Designer & Maker
Happy Sunday ☀️
Google recently released official Gmail Add-ons on G Suite Marketplace. I’ve been playing around and created one over the weekend for my side project https://invoice.to, and ended up with this Sketch library. Thought could worth sharing, in case you wanted to design one as well :)
Hope you like it ❤️
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now