Turn your freelance project into a long-term client (workroll.com)
19 hours ago from Mitchell Bryson, Designer
Interesting read!
You could add more points to your article to make it more interesting and valuable. As a designer, I'm always trying to listen to WOW from a client after delivering every new task.
WOW factor or appreciation from a client will also help to get his/her design taste. This is very important because if you don't know what is your client looking for then you can lose the future projects from him/her.
Moreover, sharing works on designer communities and social media will also help to get more projects while you are busy with existing clients.
Here I would like to share an article 7 Day Work Sharing Strategy for Freelance Designers Help You to Get More Web Design Clients. This would be useful to your audience and I thought it may be worth a mention in your post.
To return the favor, I'll promote your website on our site.
Cheers, Rajinder
