Norm Sheeran, 2 hours ago
I never get the obsession with having one tool that does everything. That’s what Photoshop was criticised for a few years ago.
Anyway I’m looking forward to trying Studio, but I’m not a fan of having my entire workflow in one app, because unless that app does a great job of every part, it’s just going to end up being extra app bloat getting in the way of the core part of the product I actually use.
Hopefully the talented team that built Studio already have that covered.
Thomas Lowry, 5 minutes ago
I am interested to try Studio like everyone else...
But this seems like a odd article? There is no hands on with the product or expanding on anything beyond what everyone has seen in the teaser video.
The "pre-studio" workflow is bogus. Starting with wireframes in XD, and then creating it in Photoshop (for devs), and then recreating it again in Sketch and then handoff to Zeplin?
Why didn't you just start in Sketch in the first place? And if the developers already have the PSD, why did you need recreate in Sketch instead of handoff to Zeplin straight from Photoshop?
Seems like this is overstating the amount of tools required because of an efficient workflow or lack of communication with devs before and throughout.
Andrew Richardson, 1 minute ago
Figma already combines about 2/3 of the tools they are using (with windows compatibility). Most of the problems talked about here seem to be process issues (Devs needing PSDs... is this 2008?) that Studio isn't going to magically solve.
I'm optimistic about Studio and very excited to try it out but I'm cautiously pessimistic it will be the end-all-be-all. I'd love to be surprised though.
