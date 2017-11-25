A better PNG minifier

Hi guys, I made this PNG minifier six months ago: UPNG minifier.

Recently, I updated it and implemented a more advanced and faster algorithm. I believe it is better than TinyPNG and other minifiers for three reasons:

it has the Size / Quality slider , and you can see the output in real time

, and you can see the output in real time it works completely in the browser (there is no upload/download)

(there is no upload/download) it is open-source (UPNG.js), you can use it as a library

Can you please give me some advice, how can I make it even better and attract new users? :)