Anybody using ProtoPie? Is it worth grabbing?

3 hours ago from , UI designer

Hi DN people,

anybody using this prototyping tool? I see it's on black friday sale with a reasonable price, so... is it any good (comparing other tools out there), and what are your experiences with it?

  • Stan Tan, 2 minutes ago

    ProtoPie can produce very promising prototype rapidly, and their tutorials are very helpful, plus low learning curve.

    The other alternative is FramerJS, where it gives you endless possibility for prototyping out all sorts of interactions, however the learning curve is higher for designer that has not touched coding before (require picking up of CoffeeScript). You can create really native interactions including text fields, sounds, motions, animations etc.

    I have experienced in both ProtoPie and FramerJS. In summary, if this is for building a product for company, ill vote for FramerJS :) . However, if for one off project based features, can just go for ProtoPie.

    Good luck!

