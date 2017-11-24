#BlackFriday 50% OFF on ProtoPie, the easiest hi-fi prototyping tool
1 hour ago from Fredo Tan, ProtoPie
50% OFF until November 30
ProtoPie empowers you to turn your designs into advanced, interactive prototypes that feel as the real deal.
- Create hi-fi interactions easily on Mac and Windows
- Utilize built-in sensors intuitively
- Share and deploy your creations on the web, iOS and Android.
Recently, ProtoPie won a Red Dot Award due to its intuitive UI and gradual learning curve ;)
