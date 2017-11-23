Diya - Timeline animation directly in Sketch
2 hours ago from Suresh Selvaraj
Hey everybody! I’m working on a plugin to bring timeline animation, directly to Sketch. Here’s what I have so far: http://diyahq.com
This should make it easier to design simple interactions, without leaving Sketch. Let me know what you think :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now