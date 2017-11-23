4 comments

  • V. MV. M, 1 hour ago

    That's an awesome collection @Magda. Thanks for sharing it across.

    Is there a way to submit new deals to Futuramo - Would like to offer Life-time subscription of popular website collaboration tool - Visual Inspector $49

    Visual inspector is popular Chrome extension in design community used by over 32,000 designers around the world. Check out more at https://www.canvasflip.com/visual-inspector and let me know if there's interest.

    Good luck with BF deals!!

    2 points
    • Magda Werminska, 2 minutes ago

      Thanks! :-) I've visited the site but haven't seen any mention about the Black Friday promo. Can you share more info about how to get this deal? :-)

      1 point
  • Stacy Summers, 1 hour ago

    Cool collection! Thank you! Please, check our deals Black Friday Sale on MasterBundles – 50% OFF http://masterbundles.com/ Just use code BlackFriday2017

    23-28 November only!

    1 point