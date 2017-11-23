What are the common use cases for conversational UI outside of help/support?
2 hours ago from Liam Wheaton, Ux/Ui designer and front end developer
Hey everyone. It seems this is one of designs "hot" trends at the moment.
I was wondering if any of you here have implemented a conversational UI or "AI" (emphasis on the quotations) anywhere outside of a help/support/customer service section of a digital product. If not, is this possibly the limit for this design pattern?
It seems a little cumbersome and unnatural to use anywhere else within a product—I can click/tap and swipe through visual elements and complete a task a lot quicker than many of these bots take to reply and resolve a task.
