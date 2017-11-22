Tapwater - Home for your Projects (tapwater.co)
Hey there I'm Ian, one half of the team who created Tapwater. We're stoked to put this out into the world and see people use it.
The TL;DR:
Background
We were frustrated with the current state of affairs in managing projects as a freelancer or as part of a small team. Current project management apps are focused on the use case of a large organization: task management, velocity, accountability for managers. They're also priced to sell to larger organizations. As a freelancer or a 4 person company, this isn't necessary.
You do the work, and present directly to a client. You most likely do this through email with the help of frameworks that you've made yourself. As such, you run into some of the pitfalls and limitations of email: uploading files to other services and sending links, losing a deliverable or invoice from months ago, needing to reference meeting notes because someone forgot something.
We wanted to build something that tackled this problem without adding complexity to your workflow.
I'd be happy to answer any questions folks have :)
