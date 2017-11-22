Do you export images in all sizes for a mobile design?

I design an app for both iOS and android in Sketch. I export all the assets for 1,2,3x and mdpi, hdpi,xhdpi, xxhdpi. However for an image, say a background image for splash screen, it costs around 0,6MB, 2.4MB, 4,8MB... for each size So just a background image would cost more than 7MB to an app which is big! Do you export in every size and also how do you export them?