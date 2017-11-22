Do you export images in all sizes for a mobile design?

1 hour ago from , UI Developer and Designer

I design an app for both iOS and android in Sketch. I export all the assets for 1,2,3x and mdpi, hdpi,xhdpi, xxhdpi. However for an image, say a background image for splash screen, it costs around 0,6MB, 2.4MB, 4,8MB... for each size So just a background image would cost more than 7MB to an app which is big! Do you export in every size and also how do you export them?

5 comments

  • George Brown, 5 minutes ago

    You’ll end up with huge files when exporting larger scaled images with PNG. PNG works best when you export singular icons, buttons or something relatively small. I’m guessing that you have a fancy background with a nice image.

    You need to export that in JPEG. I know it’s not a developer friendly option but sadly neither your design is. Just check your everyday apps, neither them have a background. That’s just one color.

    IF your background has just one colour, you don’t have to deliver that. Actually you shouldn’t either deliver if the component has solid colour. If your dev insists to send him/her bg, that means it’s a terrible developer who doesn’t know what to do.

    0 points
    • Cihad TurhanCihad Turhan, a minute ago

      You are right in every word!

      I wouldn't mind if it would be an image with some simple shapes, gradients and shadows as they can be done by the developer (btw I'm also contributing UI development part on the interface builder) but they asked me as an background image of an historical place so should give them a picture.

      0 points
  • Vincent Pickering, 7 minutes ago

    1) Yes export the images for all sizes, but you need to compress them to not impact the app size if possible.

    2) You can make this happen automatically by installing Image Optim & the Image Optim plugin for Sketch

    3) Once you install Image Optim. Enable Guetzli in the preferences. Guetzli is a new type of image compressor by Google which removes the data from a picture your eyes can't see. The image itself appears unchanged but it results in a dramatic drop in file size. It works best on JPGs (For your background images).

    Be aware Guetzli is a resource hog and can take a while to compress an image. Image Optim will select the best compression mechanism for your exported image and do this for you so don't worry about having to run the compressor multiple times and check the result.

    Once you have eveything setup you should only need to export your assets as normal from sketch and the rest will happen automatically :-)

    0 points
  • Nick TerryNick Terry, 1 minute ago

    iOS: @1x .pdf

    Android: hdpi, xhdpi & xxhdpi .png (compressed using ImageOptim)

    0 points