Hi DN, Today I would like to show you something what we’ve been working on for a few weeks. Let me present you our brand new release: ReactSymbols UI Kit.

As you can tell from the name: This package is all about React UI components. You’ll find most of the elements from Symbols & Styleguides package coded into React. All types of buttons, labels, tabs, inputs and much more to make sure that you get the main coverage of all the frequently used UI elements across the web spectrum. Each component is build with endless possibilities to give you a freedom to change easily every aspect. For example buttons comes in 3 sizes, all validation states, with properties for icons, border radius, colour, label and many more. All properties are listed in Documentation.

Coming Soon (Next Week): One of the best features we cooked together is the same principle from Styleguides, you can change most of the components to match your brand by changing one line of code!

Wanna learn more? Full landing page overview + documentation: http://reactsymbols.com

What’s inside this package?

17 Ready to use components

Customisable colour theme of the whole UI Kit

SASS & CSS files for each component separately

Font Awesome and Material icons support

Detailed documentation for each component

Full setup video tutorial

Lifetime support + Free future updates

Sketch file (from Symbols & Styleguides)

