What are your thoughts on Kickstarter's revamp?
2 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer – darshangajara.com
Kickstarter re-did their website and made it look like a magazine. I really like the cleanliness of the layout, but not sure if taking away the progress bars from the projects on the homepage could be a good idea. Since that was kind of their brand element.
Would be interesting to know how the folks who've been project creators or backers feel about this massive change.
Link – https://www.kickstarter.com/
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now