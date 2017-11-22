What are your thoughts on Kickstarter's revamp?

Kickstarter re-did their website and made it look like a magazine. I really like the cleanliness of the layout, but not sure if taking away the progress bars from the projects on the homepage could be a good idea. Since that was kind of their brand element.

Would be interesting to know how the folks who've been project creators or backers feel about this massive change.

Link – https://www.kickstarter.com/

  • ichik umerichik umer, a minute ago
    • Now you can't see if you have new activity notifications from the projects you backed. Previously it was indicated by green dot on top of user profile picture, now the only way to know is actually expend the menu, look for the “Activity” link and see if it's bold or not.
    • Lines, lines everywhere (except in places where layout could actually use them). They are more prominent than the content in some cases.
    • There's no contrast, no focus, no system to what's interactive and what's not (i.e. similar text styles applied to static text and tab links on the homepage).

    As far as redesigns go this one's horrendous.

  • Ramis KhawajaRamis Khawaja, a minute ago

    Feels depressing compared to what it was before.

