Question: Inhouse Brand Studios trying to be unique

Recently we have seen an influx of internal brand studio's doing off the wall designs that are so far removed from their product, that it almost looks like they're trying to break their mould on purpose. (ex Intercom, Dropbox,Mailbox, Evernote etc.)

My question is, is a brand team not meant to be creating a persona that makes people identify with the product? What is the point of constantly doing unique pieces of art that is so far removed from the product that it doesn't sit anywhere near the actual product?

Also, if all these brand studios try to be unique, but are following current trends, all their work ends up looking very similar to each other so then you struggle to even what brand you're looking at when you see their work...