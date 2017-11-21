10 Free Tools to Inspire Color Choices For Your Website (pagecloud.com)
1 hour ago from George Brandon, Product Manager
1 hour ago from George Brandon, Product Manager
The best color tool is Colorxeha, hands down. Sadly it rarely gets the spotlight or even mention.
Nice to see some takes on color pickers I hadn't seen before. Been using one with a similar name to one on the list that I like a lot, if anyone needs an 11th tool to check out :D - Coolors
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now