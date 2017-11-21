Alternatives to Hotjar for form tracking?

Hi All,

I have been testing Hotjar lately to analyze some aspects of the platform of the company I'm working for. At first, I thought that one of the most interesting Hotjar tools were the Form analysis reports. But, just my luck! this tool is not working on pages after login or session-based pages, so I guess I'll have to search for an alternative.

So my question is: does anyone have experience with a form tracking tool on a session-based platform? Which one would you say is the best? I know of specific services as Formisimo or Leadformly, and more general tools as luckyorange, mouseflow or clicktale. It would be great to hear about your experience with these or similar services.

Thanks in advance!