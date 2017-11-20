Design Interview Ethics
8 hours ago from Shashank Kumar, Product Designer (UI/UX)
Hello Fellow Designers, What do you do when you find out that a design assignment which was part of a job interview process, turns out being implemented in production without offering the job or crediting the designer?
