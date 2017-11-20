Design Interview Ethics

Hello Fellow Designers, What do you do when you find out that a design assignment which was part of a job interview process, turns out being implemented in production without offering the job or crediting the designer?

  • Brendan Appe, 11 minutes ago

    Unfortunately I don’t imagine there is much you can do other than tell your fellow designers who might be applying to avoid them. It’s a shortsighted business practice that won’t get them very far.

  • Levon Cross, 13 minutes ago

    The only thing that can be done is learn from the experience. Decide how you will handle this situation in the interview process in the future.

    Are they going to hire you after doing assignment work? Is this ethical? Are they looking for free work? Should you not be hired based on your previous experience, portfolio work, and expertise shown in the interview process? Are you willing to invest time that you may not get back?

    There is a big difference between giving demonstrations of your work process and working for free.

    Alternatively to doing an assignment you could suggest showing examples of the different stages of how you approach work. I always include photos of sketches, flow diagrams on whiteboards, dot voting exercises, grayscale wireframes, high fidelity designs with style guide, and finally the live website.

