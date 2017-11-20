Best Design Tool for Prototypes + Responsive Design

Hello Designers,

I love Sketch App. I am over presenting static designs and although I know there are ways to add interaction using plugins and or Keynote animations, or Marvel App (and the list goes on); I'm willing to invest learning a new tool that is not only a great digital design tool, but makes it fairly easy to prototype and do responsive design in-app.

I am familiar with the wide array of digital design tools out there but I'm interested in hearing from the community - if you could pick one to use, to start anew with now - what would it be??