Best Design Tool for Prototypes + Responsive Design

4 hours ago from , Designer

Hello Designers,

I love Sketch App. I am over presenting static designs and although I know there are ways to add interaction using plugins and or Keynote animations, or Marvel App (and the list goes on); I'm willing to invest learning a new tool that is not only a great digital design tool, but makes it fairly easy to prototype and do responsive design in-app.

I am familiar with the wide array of digital design tools out there but I'm interested in hearing from the community - if you could pick one to use, to start anew with now - what would it be??

  • Dustin Koop, 5 minutes ago

    I would suggest looking into Webflow. https://webflow.com/ this will save you weeks of redundant work by creating functional prototypes and actual clean code you can hand off.

    If you are looking for an all in one thatis a bit closer to Sketch and has functionality like Marvel, figma and Flinto I would suggest using "Invision Studio" this looks to be a powerhouse. Available in January 2018. https://goo.gl/g9PjLF

  • Marcel M., 1 minute ago

    From what I experienced, there's no responsive design tool out yet (?) Although Figma has constraints, you can't view a "responsive click dummy" on your smartphone. The artboard dimensions are fixed and there's no "real interaction" (hover, live data etc.).

    Go check out Webflow.com

    One of the rare tools where you'll leave the (semi-)static screen world and go fully responsive and interactive. Only downside: It's time-consuming and you'll dive a little into the developer part of ui design. Some people are easily scared by this

  • Fabricio Rosa MarquesFabricio Rosa Marques, a minute ago

    I think learning "just one" doesn't make a lot of sense.

    Most design tools these days are fairly similar to each other so there's no steep learning curve once you for example mastered Sketch (Most of the current design tools took heavy inspiration from Sketch).

    Additionally, you might need different tools to get the job done. Example: Most of the times I used Sketch + Principle if I needed to do prototyping. The other day I had to create a map-based prototype (mapbox), so I started getting into Framer since its code-based nature would allow you to use APIs and real methods provided by those APIs.

    Apart from that for me Figma is the strongest general design tool atm, esp. if you have others then yourself (stakeholders or designers) involved. Before Figma my team and me used Sketch, InVision, Abstract and a plethora of plugins. All gone now and unified in one tool (Ok, I do miss a few plugins, but unifying multiple tools outweighs that). The switch was really easy.

    Really looking forward to InVision Studio which will be released next Jan, but again, judging by the videos the UI doesn't seem to require a lot of learning or getting used to new paradigms.

  • Jess EddyJess Eddy, 3 hours ago

    I'm guessing recommendations will be Figma but I want to hear it from you!

