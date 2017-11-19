*Urgent* Is this MacBook Air i5 8GB enough for Sketch/Figma? Thanks y'all (apple.com)
9 hours ago from Harrison Telyan, Designer
9 hours ago from Harrison Telyan, Designer
I think ( personal opinion ) it will do just fine. I ran Sketch on 4GB of ram and never felt slow. However Adobe software was a different story.
My 2012 MacBook Air i7 8GB RAM is still enough to run Sketch on an external monitor.
Try Firefox because it is much easier on memory than Chrome is.
You sure about that? I tried opening same websites on both browsers to see RAM usage and found in my limited test Chrome was 100Mb less in RAM.
( Yes i did try this with the new Quantum Firefox )
EDIT: Did a new test and yeah it seems there is a difference. Chrome has so many small processes going that end up using over 1GB for a twitter plus youtube alone.
My work laptop is a bit stronger than this (my processor is 2.6GHz instead of 1.8GHz), I frequently have Figma, Sketch & Illustrator open on top of 20 - 30 chrome tabs and the performance is okay-ish, not buttery smooth, but enough to get by
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now