  • Doug OrchardDoug Orchard, 26 minutes ago

    I think ( personal opinion ) it will do just fine. I ran Sketch on 4GB of ram and never felt slow. However Adobe software was a different story.

  • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 29 minutes ago

    My 2012 MacBook Air i7 8GB RAM is still enough to run Sketch on an external monitor.

    Try Firefox because it is much easier on memory than Chrome is.

    • Doug OrchardDoug Orchard, 25 minutes ago

      You sure about that? I tried opening same websites on both browsers to see RAM usage and found in my limited test Chrome was 100Mb less in RAM.

      ( Yes i did try this with the new Quantum Firefox )

      EDIT: Did a new test and yeah it seems there is a difference. Chrome has so many small processes going that end up using over 1GB for a twitter plus youtube alone.

  • Derek Nguyen, 1 minute ago

    My work laptop is a bit stronger than this (my processor is 2.6GHz instead of 1.8GHz), I frequently have Figma, Sketch & Illustrator open on top of 20 - 30 chrome tabs and the performance is okay-ish, not buttery smooth, but enough to get by

