Is a MacBook Air i5 8GB enough for Sketch/Figma? (apple.com)
17 hours ago from Harrison Telyan, Designer
I think ( personal opinion ) it will do just fine. I ran Sketch on 4GB of ram and never felt slow. However Adobe software was a different story.
Adobe CC was sluggish on a 2015 MBP with 16BG of RAM.
I used to have that! Loved my MBA, then one day the motherboard decided to pop and fry. Have an MBP now, but still miss my MBA. it's slightly lighter and thinner, and the battery lasts forever. Only downside is the non-retina screen but you get over it quickly
I bought a 13" MacBook Pro (the $1299 version) and I sometimes experience sluggishness using Sketch, but not very often.
Keep in mind the Macbook Air isn't an actively cooled device. This means that the hotter the processor gets the slower the processor has to run to stay within safe temps.
Or to put it another way, the more you push the machine the slower it will run.
Doesn't sound like the sort of device you want for a work machine right?
You are thinking of the MacBook, not the MacBook Air. The MacBook Air is a 15w core processor actively cooled device. The MacBook is Core M passively cooled.
I work on a mid-2013 MacBook Air with a 1,3Ghz i5 and 8GB and it's been working flawlessly for over 4 years already. So the one you shared should be more than enough :)
I usually have 1/2 sketch documens, sublime text, console, chrome, safari, telegram and slack.
The only spec I'd try to improve is the size of the SSD, 128GB it's kind of small but I guess you can always use external storage.
It is enough but I wouldn’t recommend this model.
The MBA is a really outdated model that does not have a Retina display, this means that the display is low resolution and your sketch work will look inaccurate if, day, you are designing for mobile, until you pull out sketch mirror. Also the CPU is pretty outdated.
To be honest, the MacBook Air is just kept in the lineups to fill a slot, they stopped updating it five years ago. So. Do you want to buy a five year old computer?
I would recommend a used or referbished pre-touchbar MacBook Pro, like this one:
Apple MF839LL/A MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop with Retina Display, 128GB (Discontinued by Manufacturer) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UGBMRQ8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_JdTeAbC2XT36W
This model is actually newer than the Air and has better performance across the board. It comes in 128 and 256. If you can afford the 256, it is worth it.
Yea, it's pretty annoying that half of Apple's lineup is just straight up old hardware. The non-touchbar MBP is still $2000 but 2 years old.
Refurbished is the way to go right now. :/
My 2012 MacBook Air i7 8GB RAM is still enough to run Sketch on an external monitor.
Try Firefox because it is much easier on memory than Chrome is.
You sure about that? I tried opening same websites on both browsers to see RAM usage and found in my limited test Chrome was 100Mb less in RAM.
( Yes i did try this with the new Quantum Firefox )
EDIT: Did a new test and yeah it seems there is a difference. Chrome has so many small processes going that end up using over 1GB for a twitter plus youtube alone.
Yea, the cool thing about Firefox is the RAM sorta caps out. You can open up as many tabs as you want, and it won't slow down considerably or use more RAM.
It will use more RAM on system that have more available, but scale back on older hardware.
My work laptop is a bit stronger than this (my processor is 2.6GHz instead of 1.8GHz), I frequently have Figma, Sketch & Illustrator open on top of 20 - 30 chrome tabs and the performance is okay-ish, not buttery smooth, but enough to get by
