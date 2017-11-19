23 Adam Crigger — Profile Site (crig.ga)23 hours ago from Adam Crigger, Hisself at crig.gaAny feedback? Does this show off anything other than a fondness for svg animation?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now