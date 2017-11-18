20 Years of Photoshop (thoughtco.com)
Sub poll!
which photoshop version was your first one?
I remember installing version 6 back in last years of my high school. Mostly using for cropping for my crappy animations (with macromedia flash 8)
First used 3.0 while in college.
Photoshop 2.0, Illustrator 3.0 and Logic Audio 2.02. I’ve been using all three apps for about 25 years.
I remember Photoshop 3 being a huge update. Layers! Prior to version 3, adding a drop shadow to text meant taking these steps:
Step 6 and 8 were crucial, because there was only one undo level back then. If you mess something up, there was no way to undo it. Keep in mind that you couldn't just have lots of copies of your PSDs to save each step along the way — there typically wasn’t enough disk space to do that on the 44 MB and 88 MB SyQuest cartridges of the time.
Working purely in channels definitely gave me an appreciation for how layer effects are generated today.
I am old.
