3 comments

  • George Brown, 2 hours ago

    Sub poll!

    which photoshop version was your first one?

    I remember installing version 6 back in last years of my high school. Mostly using for cropping for my crappy animations (with macromedia flash 8)

    • Sol RaySol Ray, 2 hours ago

      First used 3.0 while in college.

    • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 1 hour ago

      Photoshop 2.0, Illustrator 3.0 and Logic Audio 2.02. I’ve been using all three apps for about 25 years.

      I remember Photoshop 3 being a huge update. Layers! Prior to version 3, adding a drop shadow to text meant taking these steps:

      1. Create a selection for the text.
      2. Save the selection to a channel.
      3. Duplicate the channel.
      4. Blur the duplicated channel.
      5. Load the selection for the blurred channel.
      6. Apply the changes you want to the main RGB or CMYK image (darken where the shadow is).
      7. Load the selection for the text.
      8. Apple the changes you want to the main RGB or CMYK image (colour where the text is).

      Step 6 and 8 were crucial, because there was only one undo level back then. If you mess something up, there was no way to undo it. Keep in mind that you couldn't just have lots of copies of your PSDs to save each step along the way — there typically wasn’t enough disk space to do that on the 44 MB and 88 MB SyQuest cartridges of the time.

      Working purely in channels definitely gave me an appreciation for how layer effects are generated today.

      I am old.

