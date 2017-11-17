Google Flights—new look (google.com)
from Lev Miseri, UI Designer
Looks and works really good, looks like Google MD implementations start to mature.
At first glance, this update is looking really good! I use Google Flights pretty regularly, so looking forward to diving into it.
Looks like a pretty big organisation wide roll out of updates with Calendar, Maps and Flights I've seen so far.
Massive improvements throughout - the calendar definitely needed it!
