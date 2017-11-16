Comparison of the most popular no-code web-site builders (zeroqode.com)
44 minutes ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
Can I download source code outside of Bubble?
i'm afraid it's not possible, all the apps should be hosted on Bubble. But on the other hand you don't have to worry about the infrastructure :)
Aside from this just being an advertisement, it's deliberately misleading and vague. I know for certain that Webflow has "Custom logic" (what does that even mean?) as well as pulling data from a database... how else is the content stored? You can also definitely do "custom code", although this is pretty vague, too. And completely confused as to what "Automated servers" are, or why anyone building a site on a site builder would care about that.
Thank you Ian, for your comment. On webflow you cannot configure custom and copmlex logic like for example what happens when a certain button is clicked or when the page is loaded, or when the URL contains a certain keyword, or when user's location is such and such and many other things that you can do on Bubble. That's what we mean by custom logic. As for the database - it's true that you can store blog posts in the DB with webflow, but you can't create your own database structure with different data types for each field, you can't write or modify data during the user session, export it to the user when they click a button, or send the data via an API to a third party service etc. There are so many things that Webflow can't do compared to Bubble that it'd be difficult to list them all here. By "Automated Servers" we mean for example configuring certain scheduled workflows that run with a certain frequency let's say every day, or once in 3 days and perform certain logic. Sorry about some titles being not clear, we'll think of how to rename them. Thanks again for your input, I appreciate it.
Shouldn't low-code platforms such as MS Power Apps be part of that rating too?
Thanks for the question, we've made this review about only no-code platform which don't require any code at all, while MS Power Apps is a low -code platform which assumes some coding :)
Always sad to see people taking this tact to advertise. Especially when they are ambiguous about what competitors can and can't do.
