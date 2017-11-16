What browser do you use and why?
What is most important to you for your browser? Security, features, privacy, plugins, speed?
I'll go first. I've been using Chrome for like 7 years now. The speed, plugin library, and dev tools seal the deal for me.
However, I just tried out the Firefox Quantum browser and it is definitely fast. I appreciate how much [more] Mozilla appears to care about privacy than google.
Firefox. I'm using it because of the add-ons. Some don't have alternatives. But Mozilla made sure to kill most of them in v57, so I'll be switching to Vivaldi over the weekend.
At home, I use Safari because it is :
At work, I use Chrome because :
Moved from Chrome to Safari a year ago because I got tired of Google's UX and product design approaches. They are constantly moving fast and breaking things. In case of Chrome, I've got enough UI changes, hanging tabs, and crashes without being able to recover opened sites.
Safari feels snappier, its tabs collapsing is better, and pinned tabs across all windows are just great.
