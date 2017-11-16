What browser do you use and why?

What is most important to you for your browser? Security, features, privacy, plugins, speed?

  • Tropical HoochTropical Hooch, 2 hours ago

    I'll go first. I've been using Chrome for like 7 years now. The speed, plugin library, and dev tools seal the deal for me.

    However, I just tried out the Firefox Quantum browser and it is definitely fast. I appreciate how much [more] Mozilla appears to care about privacy than google.

  • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 16 minutes ago

    Firefox. I'm using it because of the add-ons. Some don't have alternatives. But Mozilla made sure to kill most of them in v57, so I'll be switching to Vivaldi over the weekend.

  • Ktryn Dsrs, a minute ago

    At home, I use Safari because it is :

    • Battery/Memory/CPU wise
    • Light

    At work, I use Chrome because :

    • It's devtools are the best for my needs
  • Ivan MirIvan Mir, 4 minutes ago

    Moved from Chrome to Safari a year ago because I got tired of Google's UX and product design approaches. They are constantly moving fast and breaking things. In case of Chrome, I've got enough UI changes, hanging tabs, and crashes without being able to recover opened sites.

    Safari feels snappier, its tabs collapsing is better, and pinned tabs across all windows are just great.

