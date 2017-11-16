2 comments
Blaine K, 1 minute ago
I always ask for better terms, but the real fix here is to charge more up front. One way is to cover your bills and overhead with the retainer and the remainder is your profit.
Mike Wilner, 1 minute ago
LOL. Love the Harry Potter reference. When I made the switch from working at an agency to being a freelancer, I thought net-30 terms were the norm (we did that at my agency with some larger clients). But as a freelancer I quickly realized that it was a freaking nightmare for cash flow. That was a rough couple months!
