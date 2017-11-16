Alternatives to DN
3 hours ago from Antonia A., UI/UX Designer
Hello. This is my last attempt to find a decent place for some nice daily design content. In last few days we witnessed how toxic DN is towards females so I wanna switch to a safer platform. Can you please point me to other sites or apps, if there are any? Thanks.
