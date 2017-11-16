Alternatives to DN

UI/UX Designer

Hello. This is my last attempt to find a decent place for some nice daily design content. In last few days we witnessed how toxic DN is towards females so I wanna switch to a safer platform. Can you please point me to other sites or apps, if there are any? Thanks.

  • Ivan MirIvan Mir, 31 minutes ago

    I follow Sidebar.io — a bit of Medium fluff there to fill the "5 links daily" quota but otherwise it overlaps with most of the DN content.

  • Jffry VskJffry Vsk, 10 minutes ago

    @antonia - i think most people are searching for 'decent' places that aren't filled with sponsored content and all the obvious commercial projects. i didn't see what happened recently, but i'm sorry to hear about it. i miss places where people were overtly collaborating and connecting for the fun of it. maybe this is an opportunity to come up with a new model?

  • Rogin Farrer, 22 minutes ago

    Not that Reddit is exactly feminist all the time, but there are a number of subreddits you could check out. Like /r/web_design. I follow mostly development oriented reddits, but I'm sure there's a bunch for design.

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 1 minute ago

    I use https://muz.li/ you can customize which websites it feeds you content from. Warning tho, it's a chrome extension and it can be v distracting.

  • Oliver Dumoulin, 1 minute ago

    Check out the https://spectrum.chat/ community.

  • Brian Lovin, 2 minutes ago

    Hey Antonia, we are building a community over at https://spectrum.chat/specfm - there are some design and dev channels in there too, if those look interesting. Also https://spectrum.chat/product-design is growing quickly :)

  • Zach ReedZach Reed, 1 minute ago

    In last few days we witnessed how toxic DN is towards females so I wanna switch to a safer platform.

    I haven't checked the site the past week, what happened? Any links to specific posts? I'm out of the loop, and curious.

