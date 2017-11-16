How can I improve this Big Timer app for workshops?
2 hours ago from Koos Looijesteijn
I regularly have tightly planned client workshops. Occasionally, people just can't stop talking, so I'm making a big countdown timer to make sure everyone can see how much time we have left for each exercise. There is an early prototype on bigtimer.net.
I have a whole backlog of features, but before I share those ideas, I'm curious what you would like to see in such an app!
I'm aware of a similar project from Lucas Lazaro and the comments made about it (keyboard shortcuts, indication when timer reaches 0).
It would be very helpful if you would tell me:
What do you find missing in existing timers?
How could I improve the current Big Timer prototype to make it good enough for you to use?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now