How can I improve this Big Timer app for workshops?

I regularly have tightly planned client workshops. Occasionally, people just can't stop talking, so I'm making a big countdown timer to make sure everyone can see how much time we have left for each exercise. There is an early prototype on bigtimer.net.

I have a whole backlog of features, but before I share those ideas, I'm curious what you would like to see in such an app!

I'm aware of a similar project from Lucas Lazaro and the comments made about it (keyboard shortcuts, indication when timer reaches 0).

It would be very helpful if you would tell me: