Mort - Free Funky Font for Any Typographic Work
2 hours ago from Dublin Williams, Designer
Lovely typeface.
However.... There's so many hoops to jump through before you can get it!
It's pretty bad in terms of usability really. I mean, I just wanted the font! Sure, I don't mind being on the mailing list, but what an effort!!!!
