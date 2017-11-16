1 comment

  Aaron Wears Many Hats, 1 minute ago

    Lovely typeface.

    However.... There's so many hoops to jump through before you can get it!

    1. Click download
    2. Redirected to Behance
    3. Click download
    4. Redirected to typedunord
    5. Click join newsletter
    6. Redirected AGAIN to a mailchimp signup form
    7. Enter some details
    8. Another step! Google recaptcha
    9. Subscription confirmed page doesn't have further instructions

    It's pretty bad in terms of usability really. I mean, I just wanted the font! Sure, I don't mind being on the mailing list, but what an effort!!!!

