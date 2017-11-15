23 If this vector design tech was in Affinity, Sketch, Figma, etc., would you drop Adobe Illustrator? (astutegraphics.com)3 hours ago from Nicholas van der Walle, Founder and Managing DirectorLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now